Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Buys 7,086 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,086 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $108,557.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,460,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,572,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,498 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $99,419.40.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 5,051 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $77,633.87.

On Monday, November 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 49,596 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $762,786.48.

On Friday, November 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,749 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $103,529.66.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,672 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $102,615.36.

On Monday, November 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,287 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,948.50.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 3,371 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.93.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,264 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $92,331.36.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.46 per share, for a total transaction of $144,600.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,574 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $140,354.84.

Donegal Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Donegal Group stock opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.21 million and a PE ratio of 1,517.52. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $17.13.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,606.61%.

DGICA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Donegal Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Donegal Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Philo Smith Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Donegal Group during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Donegal Group during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Donegal Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Donegal Group during the second quarter worth about $247,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

