M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Position Boosted by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 77.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 548.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Price Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $171.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $141.49 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price target on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.92.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

