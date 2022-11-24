Morgan Stanley Raises Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $59.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TFC. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI lowered Truist Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.09.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock opened at $46.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.96.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,263,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,356,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,714,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,599,980,000 after acquiring an additional 581,532 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Truist Financial by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $765,627,000 after purchasing an additional 326,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.