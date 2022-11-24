Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.27.
Mobileye Global Price Performance
Shares of MBLY stock opened at $29.31 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $31.88.
About Mobileye Global
Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.
