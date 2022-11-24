Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.27.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $29.31 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $31.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 476,191 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,011.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,011. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah purchased 47,519 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $997,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,519 shares in the company, valued at $997,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

