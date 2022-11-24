Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MBLY. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.27.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Mobileye Global stock opened at $29.31 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $31.88.

Insider Activity

About Mobileye Global

In related news, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah acquired 47,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $997,899.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,899. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah acquired 47,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $997,899.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,899. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 476,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,011.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 476,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,011. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

(Get Rating)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.