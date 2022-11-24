Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MBLY. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.27.
Mobileye Global Stock Performance
Mobileye Global stock opened at $29.31 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $31.88.
Insider Activity
About Mobileye Global
Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mobileye Global (MBLY)
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.