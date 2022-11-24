Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

MBLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.27.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $29.31 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $31.88.

Insider Transactions at Mobileye Global

About Mobileye Global

In other news, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah purchased 47,519 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $997,899.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,899. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah bought 47,519 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $997,899.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,899. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 476,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,011.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,011. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

