Mizuho Boosts DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $122.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered DTE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.00.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $114.49 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.952 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

