Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) Director Doug Ramshaw Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Rating) Director Doug Ramshaw purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$19,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,658,700 shares in the company, valued at C$2,910,306.

Minera Alamos Stock Up 1.3 %

Minera Alamos stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 12,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,872. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Minera Alamos Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.36 and a 52-week high of C$0.73. The stock has a market cap of C$176.21 million and a PE ratio of 38.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.49.

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$7.27 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Minera Alamos Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cormark increased their price objective on Minera Alamos from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

