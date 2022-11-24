Michael (Mike) Hill Buys 165,000 Shares of Mad Paws Holdings Limited (ASX:MPA) Stock

Mad Paws Holdings Limited (ASX:MPA – Get Rating) insider Michael (Mike) Hill acquired 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,915.00 ($16,500.00).

Michael (Mike) Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Michael (Mike) Hill bought 73,260 shares of Mad Paws stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$9,890.10 ($6,549.74).

Mad Paws Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96.

About Mad Paws

Mad Paws Holdings Limited operates pet care services online marketplace in Australia. It operates through two segments: Marketplace, and Ecommerce and Subscription. The company's marketplace marches and connects pet owners seeking pet care services, such as pet sitting, walking, day care, and grooming with pet sitters and walkers, and other pet service providers.

