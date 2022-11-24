Michael Dennis Casey Sells 17,287 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Stock

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 17,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $1,297,389.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,733,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Dennis Casey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, Michael Dennis Casey sold 41,798 shares of Carter’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,134,850.00.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of CRI opened at $75.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.65 and a 12 month high of $107.96. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $818.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRI has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Carter’s to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Carter’s to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Carter’s to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 331.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Carter’s by 159.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

