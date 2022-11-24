MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
MGM China Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MCHVF opened at $0.59 on Monday. MGM China has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52.
MGM China Company Profile
