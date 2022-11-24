Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Jennifer Newstead Sells 342 Shares

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.60, for a total transaction of $38,167.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $32,254.02.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $44,733.60.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $46,854.00.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total value of $44,952.48.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $47,999.70.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $47,168.64.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total transaction of $49,853.34.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $55,140.66.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $54,740.52.

META traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.24. 21,343,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,939,216. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $352.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on META shares. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Edward Jones lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,019,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,759 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,927,505,000 after buying an additional 2,722,842 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,375,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,751,770,000 after acquiring an additional 539,780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after acquiring an additional 128,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,198,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,490,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

