Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Rating) rose 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.73 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.10). Approximately 27,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 19,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.38 ($0.10).

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.02. The company has a market capitalization of £3.53 million and a PE ratio of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.34.

About Mercantile Ports & Logistics

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. The company is developing a port and logistics facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek in the Raigad District of Maharashtra.

