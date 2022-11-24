Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Trading 0.6% Higher

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.71. 8,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 52,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDIBY shares. Barclays increased their target price on Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €9.00 ($9.18) to €9.60 ($9.80) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €8.20 ($8.37) to €9.00 ($9.18) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

