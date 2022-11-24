Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Shares Up 0.6%

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.71. Approximately 8,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 52,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €8.20 ($8.37) to €9.00 ($9.18) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €9.00 ($9.18) to €9.60 ($9.80) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

