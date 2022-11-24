Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Mastech Digital stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.51. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $21.83.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 million. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 16.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

