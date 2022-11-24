Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.69. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 7,821 shares traded.

Mastech Digital Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastech Digital

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 164.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 38.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 95.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 13.6% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. 13.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

