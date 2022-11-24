Manifold Finance (FOLD) Price Hits $15.28 on Major Exchanges

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One Manifold Finance token can now be bought for $15.28 or 0.00092389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Manifold Finance has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Manifold Finance has a market capitalization of $133.07 million and $604,710.86 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Manifold Finance Token Profile

Manifold Finance launched on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com.

Manifold Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

