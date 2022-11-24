Man Wah Holdings Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.34 (OTCMKTS:MAWHY)

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3373 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.

Man Wah Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAWHY opened at $13.56 on Thursday. Man Wah has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $34.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89.

About Man Wah

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

