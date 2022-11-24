Man Wah Holdings Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.34 (OTCMKTS:MAWHY)

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3373 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.
Man Wah Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MAWHY opened at $13.56 on Thursday. Man Wah has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $34.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89.
About Man Wah
