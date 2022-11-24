Loop Capital Lowers Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) to Hold

Loop Capital lowered shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Loop Capital currently has $150.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $225.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. OTR Global cut shares of Workday to a mixed rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Workday from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $221.48.

Workday stock opened at $149.34 on Monday. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $285.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of -191.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Workday will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,792,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $816,774.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,927,978.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,792,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209 over the last ninety days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 152.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 72.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

