Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) & New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Head to Head Analysis

Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Rating) and New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lomiko Metals and New Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lomiko Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A New Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.88, suggesting that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Gold has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lomiko Metals and New Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lomiko Metals N/A -45.55% -42.40% New Gold 15.68% 0.50% 0.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.4% of New Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of New Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lomiko Metals and New Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$880,000.00 N/A N/A New Gold $745.50 million 1.03 $140.60 million $0.14 8.07

New Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Lomiko Metals.

Summary

New Gold beats Lomiko Metals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products. In addition, the company holds a right to acquire 70% interest in the Bourier project that consists of 203 claims covering an area of approximately 10,252.20 hectares in Quebec; the Boyd property, which covers 28 claims; Lac Dieppe covering an area of 63 claims; Lac Meloche that covers an area of 24 claims; Lac Tremblant, which covers an area of 49 claims; and the Ruisseau and North Low property that covers an area of 31 and 41 claims. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc. and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc. in October 2008. Lomiko Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada. It also operates the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

