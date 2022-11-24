LogiTron (LTR) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $601.92 Million

LogiTron (LTR) traded 18% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One LogiTron token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, LogiTron has traded down 96% against the dollar. LogiTron has a total market cap of $601.92 million and approximately $1,399.05 worth of LogiTron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LogiTron Profile

LogiTron was first traded on March 14th, 2021. LogiTron’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. LogiTron’s official website is logitron.io. LogiTron’s official Twitter account is @logitron_office and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LogiTron Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Logitron blockchain aims to mimic how businesses run in the world. For example, it can simulate how a truck driver delivers goods from a consignor to destination. In doing so, assets on the blockchain can be analyzed, tokenized, traded, and make profit of its own by giving values to the eco system.Each digital asset on blockchain is represented by Logitron NFT Unit (LNU). Then the Unit needs Logitron for its power source. In other words, executing the contract bound to LNU requires Logitron. In the same sense, LNU can be traded denominated by Logitron.”

