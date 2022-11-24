Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $9.63 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 221,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,016,000 after purchasing an additional 42,628 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

PEP stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $185.08. 2,511,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,854,579. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $186.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

