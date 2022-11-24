Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.15.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMUS traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.12. 3,026,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,192,903. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.77 billion, a PE ratio of 123.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.44.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

