Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.15.
Insiders Place Their Bets
T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.0 %
TMUS traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.12. 3,026,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,192,903. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.77 billion, a PE ratio of 123.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.44.
T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
T-Mobile US Profile
T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on T-Mobile US (TMUS)
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.