Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $20.95 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,870 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust accounts for about 1.4% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Digital Realty Trust worth $20,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.57.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.12 and a 200-day moving average of $119.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42.

In related news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

