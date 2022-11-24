Lisk (LSK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $113.08 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Lisk has a total market cap of $113.08 million and $3.15 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00004808 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009457 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00024991 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005463 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006061 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002176 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005381 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000746 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,057,689 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

