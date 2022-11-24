Levere (NASDAQ:LVRA) Trading Up 0.1%

Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 38,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Levere Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levere

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVRA. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Levere during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,915,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Levere in the third quarter valued at about $7,433,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Levere by 375.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 570,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 450,200 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Levere by 7.0% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,694,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,677,000 after acquiring an additional 176,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levere during the third quarter worth about $1,485,000. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

About Levere

Levere Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses to identify and acquire business operating in the mobility sector, including the development of autonomous driving, connected vehicles, mobility services, and electric vehicles in the Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

