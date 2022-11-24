Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,246,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 443,072 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.81% of Lantheus worth $82,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of LNTH opened at $58.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $87.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.85 and its 200-day moving average is $70.15.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 2,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $133,249.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,052,706.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 2,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $133,249.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,052,706.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $33,130.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,933.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,928 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNTH. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Lantheus from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.