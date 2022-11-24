KVH Industries (KVHI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 25th.
Shares of NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $11.16 on Thursday. KVH Industries has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $212.93 million, a PE ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 0.55.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of KVH Industries from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.
