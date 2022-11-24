KVH Industries (KVHI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 25th.

KVH Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $11.16 on Thursday. KVH Industries has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $212.93 million, a PE ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of KVH Industries from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KVH Industries Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in KVH Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in KVH Industries by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KVH Industries by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 22,629 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KVH Industries by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 19,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in KVH Industries by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

