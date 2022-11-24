Korea Investment CORP Lowers Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125,751 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $42,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 1,207.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,238,000 after purchasing an additional 562,229 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 188.5% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 448,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,611,000 after purchasing an additional 293,194 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 22.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,984,000 after purchasing an additional 275,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 2,675.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 214,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,862,000 after purchasing an additional 206,686 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENPH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.82.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,518,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $7,465,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,379,176.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 186,372 shares of company stock valued at $56,077,771. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $315.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.54. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 151.82, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $324.84.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

