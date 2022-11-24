Korea Investment CORP Acquires 71,292 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,792 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $36,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 570,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,759,000 after purchasing an additional 40,332 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,177,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 68,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,435 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

NYSE:BMO opened at $99.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.20 and its 200 day moving average is $97.06. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $1.086 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.