Korea Investment CORP Acquires 70,700 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,000 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $34,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,287. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $130.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.17 and a 200 day moving average of $127.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.76.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

