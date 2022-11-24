Konnect Price Down 14.5% This Week (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Konnect has a total market capitalization of $835.59 million and $28,577.50 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konnect token can currently be purchased for $0.0405 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Konnect has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Konnect

Konnect launched on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

