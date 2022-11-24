Komodo (KMD) Trading Up 1.3% This Week

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Komodo has a market cap of $25.43 million and $1.83 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001140 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00258680 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00089233 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00056896 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003298 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,872,888 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

