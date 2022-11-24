KlayUniverse (KUT) Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 27% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One KlayUniverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000600 BTC on major exchanges. KlayUniverse has a market cap of $5.52 million and approximately $2,855.65 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse was first traded on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.10060846 USD and is up 2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,761.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

