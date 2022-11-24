KKR Acquisition Holdings I (NYSE:KAHC) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.05

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 26218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Acquisition Holdings I

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the third quarter valued at $1,901,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the third quarter valued at $745,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the third quarter valued at $35,532,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 3.1% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,801,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,091,000 after acquiring an additional 172,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 30.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Acquisition Holdings I

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

