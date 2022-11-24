KeyCorp Increases AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $165.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AME. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.80.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $142.08 on Monday. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.77. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 69.4% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 81.3% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,862,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also

