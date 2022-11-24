KeyCorp Comments on Best Buy Co., Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.04. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2024 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

NYSE BBY opened at $82.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $121.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,161,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,657,087,000 after acquiring an additional 131,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Best Buy by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $664,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Best Buy by 43.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $439,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,663 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after acquiring an additional 72,608 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after acquiring an additional 236,513 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,533 shares of company stock worth $1,925,382 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

