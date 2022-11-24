Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 7,860 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,860 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 19.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 17.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 17.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 17.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,278,000 after acquiring an additional 235,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.48. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $67.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FOCS shares. TheStreet downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Focus Financial Partners to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

