Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 37,019 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,019 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in KBR during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in KBR by 103.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KBR during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in KBR during the first quarter worth about $190,000.

KBR opened at $51.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average is $48.49. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KBR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

