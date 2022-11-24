Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,286 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in Summit Materials by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 24,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period.
Summit Materials Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE SUM opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.65.
About Summit Materials
Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
