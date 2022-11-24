Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,286 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in Summit Materials by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 24,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period.

NYSE SUM opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.65.

SUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

