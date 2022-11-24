Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,558 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Benchmark Electronics worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $994.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.71.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $771.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Benchmark Electronics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHE. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 30,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $866,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,442.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.