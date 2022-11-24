Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $938,000 Stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ziff Davis

In other news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $188,410.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ziff Davis Trading Up 1.9 %

ZD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.57.

Shares of ZD stock opened at $89.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.35 and a 200-day moving average of $77.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $116.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

