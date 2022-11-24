Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $616,000 Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,608 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 34,074 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 278,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 31,474 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 23,671 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 8.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 385,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 48.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $37.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $81.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on XPO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.91.

About XPO Logistics

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.