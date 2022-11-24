Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other news, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $40,815.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 39,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,101.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $40,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,101.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Theodore J. Klinck bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,962,071.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $210,315. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HIW opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.09. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

