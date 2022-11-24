Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,884 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Knowles worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KN. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Knowles by 263.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 474,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 344,003 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Knowles by 36.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,201,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,862,000 after buying an additional 322,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Knowles by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,243,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,828,000 after buying an additional 282,174 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Knowles in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Knowles by 121.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 220,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 121,000 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on KN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Knowles in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Knowles to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Crowley purchased 2,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $27,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,815.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average is $16.01.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

