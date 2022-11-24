Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys 9,450 Shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in N-able were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NABL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of N-able by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of N-able during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of N-able during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of N-able during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of N-able during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NABL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on N-able from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on N-able from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NABL opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.36 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97. N-able, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

