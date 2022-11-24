JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€18.00” Price Target for MorphoSys (ETR:MOR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($18.37) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price target on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($18.37) price target on MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

MorphoSys Price Performance

Shares of ETR MOR opened at €15.15 ($15.46) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.76. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of €13.90 ($14.18) and a fifty-two week high of €38.11 ($38.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $517.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is €19.81.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

