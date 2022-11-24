Joystick Price Tops $0.55 on Exchanges (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Joystick token can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00003292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Joystick has a market capitalization of $110.28 million and approximately $64,468.53 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,748.26 or 1.00000882 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00010545 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007679 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036807 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00041322 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005952 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021535 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00236372 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About Joystick

JOY is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.54657372 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $173,310.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.