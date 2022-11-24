Joycelyn Cheryl Morton Purchases 16,000 Shares of Gelion plc (LON:GELN) Stock

Gelion plc (LON:GELN – Get Rating) insider Joycelyn Cheryl Morton acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £8,800 ($10,405.58).
Gelion Stock Up 0.4 %
Gelion stock opened at GBX 55.70 ($0.66) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £60.25 million and a PE ratio of -7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 22.48 and a quick ratio of 22.26. Gelion plc has a 1 year low of GBX 54 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 312 ($3.69).
About Gelion
Recommended Stories
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Gelion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gelion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.