Joycelyn Cheryl Morton Purchases 16,000 Shares of Gelion plc (LON:GELN) Stock

Gelion plc (LON:GELN – Get Rating) insider Joycelyn Cheryl Morton acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £8,800 ($10,405.58).

Gelion Stock Up 0.4 %

Gelion stock opened at GBX 55.70 ($0.66) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £60.25 million and a PE ratio of -7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 22.48 and a quick ratio of 22.26. Gelion plc has a 1 year low of GBX 54 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 312 ($3.69).

About Gelion

Gelion plc engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of battery systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers zinc-bromide batteries under the Endure name. Its products are used in various applications, which include industrial light towers, solar and wind farms, desalination plants, mining pumps, passenger and heavy vehicles, electric buses and trains, and irrigation systems and other agricultural applications, as well as used by commercial and industrial enterprises and grid operators.

